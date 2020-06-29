Zoom to Groom: Single Dundonians wanted for virtual live dating show

An online dating show is calling on single Dundonians to apply for their new series.

Zoom to Groom sees participants set up on 90-second speed dates with three potential matches, with their dates broadcast live on Saturdays.

The stream has become a cult hit after Andy Dunlop, from Darvel, decided to create some home entertainment during lockdown with his own ‘virtual pub’ The Stayin’ Inn.

© Supplied

The married dad-of-three has raised more than £50,000 for charity with his virtual pub quizzes.

But on Saturday nights he decided to do something diﬀerent – and Zoom to Groom was born.

Andy said: “Zoom to Groom started as a group chat with friends about how diﬃcult dating was going to be during lockdown.

“We could never have anticipated how popular it would become. From the start it was clear people loved watching it, as well as taking part.”

He’s joining forces with BAFTA-winning producer and director Hannah Currie for the series.

She says they have been inundated with applications from people of all ages, though they are hoping more single men and LGBTQ people will get involved.

Candidates have already applied from Canada and Australia, with the show broadcasting via Youtube, Facebook and Twitch.

Those keen to throw their hat into the ring can do so by completing this application form.