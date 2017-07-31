The owners of Fife Zoo are remaining upbeat, despite falling far short of a crowdfunding target.

With a few days to go, they had only attracted £4,820 of the £100,000 they hoped for.

However, Briony Taylor and Michael Knight’s appeal has gained 118 supporters.

Briony said: “While it has not hit the target we have a savvy web designer who is able to transfer the crowdfunding on to our own website, so it will still continue.”

The couple bought shut-down Fife Animal Park at Collessie in 2015 with Michael’s parents, Reginald and Ann, and moved to Fife from Essex to start transforming it.

In the last 18 months they have got a cafe and soft play area up and running, and have introduced two zebras, Jez and Marty. They are working around the clock to build a modern zoo and hope to raise £250,000 to bring their dreams to life.

Part of that was the appeal to the public to help build “the best little zoo in Scotland”.

Briony said the setback would not delay any work.

She said: “The funding was to help us, we have never put any date in stone.

“We have the funds to push forward to get the zoo off the ground — and there are other options we are looking into. We just hoped the crowdfunding would have given us that extra boost and made it a community asset.”

The couple are still working flat out behind the scenes at the zoo.

Briony added: “The zoo will be ready once it is ready and perfect, and not a minute before. We are progressing.”