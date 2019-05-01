Zinc House in Monikie named building of the decade in Angus

The Zinc House at Monikie has been named the Angus Design Awards Building of the Decade.

The awards, held at Hospitalfield House in Arbroath, celebrated the very best of building, design, development and restoration in the county over the past 10 years.

Organisers say the purpose is to inspire and encourage exceptional design quality in future proposals.

The overall winner was selected from 13 shortlisted contenders across four award categories in an online poll.

The Zinc House, owned by Mr and Mrs Callison and designed by LJR+H Architects and Dundee University, was the choice of readers for the accolade.

Its proud owners received the Heinz Voigt Memorial Award.

The sponsor and presenter of the award was David Laing of Carnoustie-based DJ Laing.

The top prize was named in honour of Heinz Voigt, a talented and respected designer who contributed significantly to the built heritage of Angus.

Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor, who welcomed winners and invited guests to the awards ceremony, said: “We wanted the Angus Design Awards to showcase the exceptional work and imagination of our talented designers and developers.

“I’m delighted to say it has exceeded all our expectations.”