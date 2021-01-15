Thief with more than 180 convictions avoids jail for breaking into Dundee flat

A thief caught breaking into a flat by a neighbour who spied him through a peephole has dodged a prison sentence.

Prolific offender Ziggi Christie, 40, and 32-year-old Bartosz Bajorek made off with clothes in carrier bags after forcing their way into the property on Aboyne Avenue on September 18 2019.

A sloshed Christie went to the block believing he still lived there – despite moving out almost 10 years earlier.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that a neighbour used his peephole to spot Christie and Bajorek kicking the door in the early hours of the morning. The occupant was on holiday.

Bajorek was previously sentenced to a total of 14 months in prison as he also breached bail conditions on multiple occasions.

A sheriff gave Christie, of Elders Court, the chance to comply with a community order and placed him on an electronic tag for the next four months.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said previously: “At around 1.40am the witness was awoken by banging sounds.

“He thought someone was trying to break into his flat.

“He looked through the spy hole. He saw Ziggi Christie and Bartosz Bajorek making attempts to gain access to the property.

“Bartosz Bajorek had a key he was inserting but was unsuccessful. He said ‘it’s not turning, it must not be the right key’.”

‘Kicked the front door repeatedly’

She added: “Both accused began to kick the front door repeatedly and push against it to force it open. Police were contacted and during the call, the banging and kicking stopped.

“The witness looked out of his kitchen window and saw them both leave the common close carrying carrier bags.”

Officers stopped the pair nearby carrying bags which contained clothing. Some of these were identified as belonging to the resident.

Christie returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed a restriction of liberty order which will keep Christie indoors between 7pm and 7am for the next four months.

“You have spent a lot of your time going in and out of custody,” the sheriff told Dundee Sheriff Court.

“I am going to take a bit of a chance and place you on a restriction of liberty order. With your record, if you breach this order then I will probably send you to jail.

“Take the chance.”

In 2017, one sheriff noted Christie had close to 180 previous convictions on his record when jailing him for assault.

