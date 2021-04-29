A fuming girlfriend stabbed her partner in the back following a blazing row over television volume.

Kelsie Harper’s partner escaped with only a small wound in his back after the knife pierced through the rucksack he was wearing.

Harper’s mother was present during the incident on Dundee’s Strathmartine Road and shouted “you’ve stabbed him you idiot” after witnessing her daughter’s attack.

She is now at risk of being jailed after she admitted assaulting the man on June 13 last year.

Escalating row

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Harper and the man were in bed at 6am when he asked her to turn down the TV.

An argument ensued which quickly escalated and the man said he had had enough and went to leave the flat.

Harper, of Cotton Road, then picked up a knife and said she would harm herself.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said: “The witness locked himself in the bathroom before coming out and looking in the living room for keys.

“The accused’s mother was sleeping in the living room and woke up to find him searching in her handbag for the keys.

“The accused slashed a jacket on the bedroom door but the accused walked past her and went to the front door.

“He then felt a sharp pain in his back and heard the accused’s mother shout ‘you’ve stabbed him you idiot’.”

Stitches

Harper stabbed the man in the back, piercing through the rucksack he was wearing.

Her mother then grabbed the knife from her and the man managed to escape.

Police were contacted and the man was found to have a less than 1/2cm wound which was treated with stitches. Medics said the wound was not likely to leave a scar.

Harper, 29, pled guilty to striking her partner on the body with a knife on June 13 2020.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane deferred sentence on Harper until May for reports to be prepared.

He said: “Fortunately the injury sustained by your partner did not need serious medical intervention.”

Her bail order was allowed to continue.