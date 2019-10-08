YouTube star James Bruton to bring his show to University of Dundee festival

YouTube star James Bruton, whose DIY engineering projects have captivated tens of millions of viewers across the globe, will bring his show to the University of Dundee later this month.

Former toy designer James will give two performances on October 17 as part of the university’s Festival of the Future.

With an extensive background in robotics and electrical and mechanical engineering, he has developed the Electric Batman Skateboard, Barcode Scanner Guitar and Henry Hoover Pipe Organ.

His How to Build an Iron Man Helmet and Suit video has attracted more than 61 million views to date.

At the Dundee events, James will be demonstrating how one of his Performance Robots, a life-size human robotic torso specifically created for his live shows, was designed and built.

He will also discuss his other projects and his journey from making robots and props to becoming a successful YouTuber with 670,000 subscribers.

Dr Markus Pakleppa, lecturer in Biomedical and Mechanical Engineering, said: “We invited James since we see a lot of similarities between his projects and the way we are teaching students.

© James Bruton

“Our engineering degree programmes are all very much hands-on and we encourage our students to apply their knowledge and skills in labs and projects.

“James will talk about the technology and techniques he’s using to build robots while he also demonstrates one of his robots, this will link a lot of our taught content with an exciting practical application.

“We hope that his visit will show how creativity and engineering skills work together to design something complex like a robot.”

For more information about Festival of the Future, visit www.dundee.ac.uk/futurefest.