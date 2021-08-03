YouTube and Instagram star Yung Filly visits Dundee to film dating show Hot Property

YouTube and Instagram star Yung Filly has visited Dundee to film for his BBC dating show Hot Property.

The online comedy star posted a video on his Instagram page of him heading to the city by train on Monday.

He joked in the video: “I’m so upset I thought I was going to big Scotland, not Scotland, well I am going Scotland but I thought I was going to Glasgow.

“Man’s going to Dundee. What in Dundee? There’s nothing there for me.”

When asked by a fan, Yung Filly – who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 700,000 on YouTube – why he was in the city, he replied: “Filming Hot Property.”

Hot Property

The BBC Three dating show is for people aged 18-35. Contestants see the homes of potential love interests who they have never met before – and meet those closest to them.

Once the contestant has narrowed down their choices, they will chose one person to go on a blind date with based on their opinions of their home and how their friends and family have described them.

Yung Filly acts as the contestant’s ‘wingman’ – going with them every step of the way while they try to discover as much as they can about each person.

This includes rummaging through drawers, looking under beds and eventually quizzing their family and friends on what they find.

Greeting fans at Dundee station

Ahead of his visit to Dundee, the comedian asked fans to recommend the “best places to eat in Dundee”.

On arrival, he was met by a group of fans who he filmed smiling and cheering in the concourse at the station.

Yung Filly captioned the video: “They waited for me at the station.”

Later, in the car, he posted: “They like Dundee you know. They love man’s get up here, it’s sick.”

He then posted a video of some food he had bought from a local takeaway.

But the star – who is from east London – did not seem impressed by his meal.

He said: “You lot really weren’t joking when you said the food up here is dunna.

“Whoever fried these chips ain’t changed that damn oil in years.”

Yung Filly announced he was leaving the city on Tuesday.

He said, laughing: “We just got the good news, we’re off to Edinburgh, no more Dundee, yes, yes.”

The BBC has been approached for comment.