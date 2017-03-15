A resident in the Ardler area of Dundee has said “disgusting” anti-social behaviour is ruining his neighbourhood.

Turnberry Avenue resident Ron Matchett, 71, has for years complained that damage to the fence surrounding neighbouring Dundee Crematorium has created a hotspot for troublesome youths, with broken bottles, used needles and abandoned bicycles and shopping trolleys strewn around areas of the grounds.

Having contacted both Sanctuary Scotland, the owners of the social housing complex he stays in, and Dundee Crematorium, Ron says he feels “absolutely nothing” is being done.

He said: “This was a nice quiet scheme when we moved in but now it’s disgusting.”

A spokesman for Dundee Crematorium said: “We have been liaising with local authorities to find a solution. The fence is regularly repaired and our staff, the police and community wardens all make patrols.”

A spokesman for Sanctuary Scotland added: “We’re aware of the issue and have flagged it up to the council and crematorium.”