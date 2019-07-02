Youths aged 15 and 16 charged with sex attack next to Dundee footpath

Three teenagers have been charged with an alleged serious sexual assault near Douglas on Saturday.

The incident is alleged to have taken place near the Dighty Burn just after midnight, with two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old arrested and charged.

Visitors to the footpath next to the burn saw police tape cordoning off part of a broken fence.

A number of police vehicles were also seen in the vicinity as officers carried out an investigation on Saturday morning. The three youths are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

One woman, who declined to be named, said her daughter had attempted to walk down the footpath near Balunie Drive before being told by police to leave the area as they made their way down the path.

She added: “My daughter had been walking along with her partner in an area near the police station.

“As they were walking along they spotted the police and they were told to turn back and not to walk alone.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that three male youths, two aged 15 and one aged 16, have been arrested and charged in relation to the alleged serious sexual assault of a female in the Drumgeith area of Dundee shortly after 12am on Saturday.

“They have all been released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”