Youths aged 14 and 15 among five people arrested during Dundee drugs bust

Five people have been arrested and charged following a drugs raid in Lochee.

Officers executed a search warrant at an address in Atholl Street, with witnesses at the scene reporting seeing firearms officers in attendence.

Males aged 39, 15 and 14, along with two women aged 37 and 33 were arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

The circumstances will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector Kat Thompson, of Lochee Police Station, said: “Around 9.30am on Thursday July 9, local officers and specialist resources executed a drugs search warrant at Atholl Street, Dundee. A number of people were arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

“Serious Organised Crime is a priority and the actions of local and specialist officers today supports our ongoing work to keep the Lochee community safe.

“I urge anyone who has information relating to those involved in the sale and supply of drugs to report them to the police via 101, email my Community Team at taysidelocheecpt@scotland.pnn.police.uk or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”