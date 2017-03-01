Youth work explored at Dundee event

The capacity for youth work to change lives is set to be explored at a major conference in Dundee.

Youth Work Expo will this week bring together an invited audience of politicians, council officers and representatives from health, police and fire.

In sessions at Caird Hall and The Shore they will hear speeches from experts working in the field as well as young people themselves.

Jim Sweeney MBE, chief executive of Youth Link Scotland, who will give a keynote address at the event said: “We have one of the most vibrant youth work sectors in the world and in every area, every day, thousands of youth workers are helping our young people to follow their dreams, build their confidence and realise their potential.

“There are hundreds of examples of youth workers making a positive and long-lasting impact on the lives of our young people and I am looking forward to hearing about some of those in Dundee.”

Dundee City Council young people’s champion, Councillor John Alexander said: “Every £1 of public money put into youth work brings a return of £7 to the young people and communities it is used in.

“But while this is impressive, the boost it can provide to self-esteem and the way it positively changes the lives of our young people forever is immeasurable.

“The Scottish Government has designated 2018 the Year of Young People.”