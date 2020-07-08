Youth who raped Fife woman at knifepoint when he was 14 is detained for seven years

A teenager has today been sentenced to seven years detention for the rape of a woman at knifepoint in Fife last year.

The attack happened on an area of waste land close to Laird Avenue in Methil on January 29 2019, when a 20-year-old woman was attacked.

An investigation was launched by detectives from Fife’s Public Protection Unit, which resulted in a boy, then aged 14, being arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

In February, at the High Court in Glasgow, the youth, now 15, pled guilty to the incident.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has today been sentenced.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, senior investigating officer on the case, said: “This was a complex investigation and involved a number of officers, specialists and partners, along with the support of the local community in Methil.

“This has been a truly horrendous and traumatising incident and will no doubt have lasting effects on the victim but I would like to thank her for assisting with our inquiries and the courage and dignity she has shown throughout.

“We are committed to keeping Fife a safe place and will always treat reports of sexual offences with the upmost professionalism. Victims will be supported and offences will be thoroughly investigated in an effort to bring perpetrators to justice”