Youth prospect Declan Glass has sights set on permanent role in Dundee United first team

Dundee United’s latest youth import hopes while form is temporary, Glass is permanent at Tannadice.

Nineteen-year-old Declan Glass made his return to the Tangerines first team at Queen of the South on Saturday after being recalled from loan at Cove Rangers.

And he has his sights firmly set on a prolonged spell in the first team after his first appearance since September 2018.

He told the Tele: “I’ve been on two loans, to Airdrie last season and right away to Cove this time, so it has been a while – it doesn’t feel like that long, to be honest.

“I’m delighted to be back. Dundee United is where I want to be, where I want to be playing so it was really good to be back on Saturday.

“To get recalled early gave me a boost going into the weekend’s game and to go straight into the team was a bonus.

“Then to get three points, I’m delighted.

“I found out the start of last week I was coming back.

“The gaffer spoke to me and I went up to Cove just to say bye to the boys.

“Paul Hartley spoke to me and told me to keep doing what I had done up there at United.

“The gaffer here has emphasised that as well – hopefully, I took my chance on Saturday.”

Glass shone in League Two as Cove lead the way at the top of the table, scoring seven goals in 21 appearances and winning the division’s Player of the Month award in August.

The teenager returns to the club with United sitting pretty, 14 points clear of the rest of the Championship and on the back of an 11-match unbeaten run that’s brought 10 victories.

And he feels the spell at the top of League Two with the Aberdeen club will serve him well as he returns to Tannadice.

He added: “I was still in at United every day during my loan and working under the gaffer so I’ve come into the team in a good position, knowing what the gaffer expects.

“It’s going to be a huge second half to the season.

“It’s going to be all about consolidating our league position and pushing for the title.

“It’s about getting as many points on the board as possible and trying to wrap things up as quickly as possible.

“It was like for like at Cove, we were battling away at the top of the table there, too.

“I think it probably helped me going out to a club like that where we were pushing for promotion as well.

“To come back to United in this position is nice, to be fair!

“I don’t think our lead means anything, though – we need to keep winning games and focus on each Saturday as it comes.”

The next Saturday coming is another tough away trip to Partick Thistle.

Ian McCall’s side are on an upward trajectory with three wins and a draw in their last five matches as they battle to get away from the foot of the table.

Glass is targeting another start for the Tangerines at Firhill but knows they’ll have to be on their game to make it 11 wins from their last 12.

“Partick are a big club and probably don’t think they should be where they are,” Glass added.

“We are battling to win a league, they are battling for survival, which is maybe a surprise, so both teams have a lot to play for.

“I expect another really tough game, another battle but, hopefully, we can come out on top.

“Last weekend Queens were tough, they are always difficult away, they pride themselves on being a good home side.

“Not many teams get three points there and I think we showed a different side of us, we can go to places like Palmerston and scrape wins.

“I think if you want to win a title, that’s huge.”