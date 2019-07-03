Youth music theatre group wows crowd with anniversary concert in Dundee

A youth music theatre was able to sing and dance its way into an anniversary year as performers wowed a capacity crowd.

The Thomson-Leng Youth Music Theatre (TLYMT), established in 1992 as an offshoot of the Thomson-Leng Musical Theatre, has gone to stage a range of shows from Grease to Les Miserables.

The special anniversary show was held at the Space in Dundee and Angus College to celebrate the milestone – with plenty of audience members entertained by the performance.

Vice-president of TLYMT, Nick Browne said: “The anniversary show featured music from our favourite productions throughout the years and it was great to have the whole cast involved.

“The theatre has enjoyed great success over the years and membership is well sought after.

“We have been growing over the last eight years or so and we currently have around 65 members.

“They range between eight and 18 years of age, although we do accept people up to 21 years.”

Over the years, there have been many highlights for the theatre but for Nick, last year’s run of shows were a personal high point as the cast were able to showcase their talents for all to see.

Nick said: “Last September we put on a production of Les Miserables at the Gardyne Theatre. I may be biased but it was a fantastic show. It was sold out as well which was great for us.”

The performances are the main source of funding for TLYMT and ticket sales are an important way of keeping the show on the road.

Nick insists he and the other bosses at the theatre try to come up with reasons for people to keep buying tickets and support what they’re trying to do.

The TLYMT has also proven to be a good stepping stone for those who want to pursue their passion for musical theatre further. Nick added: “We want our shows to be self-sustaining so selling tickets is crucial.

“It can be difficult these days to encourage people to come out and see live theatre but it’s always a good time.

“Of our current members, we have about four who are planning on moving on to do musical theatre at higher education.

“We’ve had members in the past do a similar thing, so it shows the Thomson-Leng Youth Theatre is a good place for people to come to if they want to take this kind of thing further.”

As for the future, the theatre has more shows lined up to keep the people of Dundee entertained.

There is also hope for a renewed relationship between the wider theatre and the company that it was originally founded by.

Nick said: “There is going to be a production of Oliver at the Whitehall Theatre in September and then towards the end of the year we will be holding our annual pantomime at the Gardyne Theatre.

“In the past we were closely associated with DC Thomson and their workforce but I don’t think we have any employees as members currently.

“We would like to get more of them involved in the future though.”

To get ready for any upcoming shows, the TLYMT holds frequent rehearsals for members to attend to hone their skills. And the group are currently taking applications for 2020.

Nick said: “We hold rehearsals every Saturday afternoon from 2-4.

“We have a few kids who have weekend jobs though, so there is an additional rehearsal on Wednesday evenings from 5.30 to 7.30pm.”

For more information, visit www.tlms.net or call 07914 138705.