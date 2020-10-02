Youth mental health charity Feeling Strong launches peer coaching and listening service

A Dundee youth mental health charity has launched a new peer coaching and listening service.

Feeling Strong has set up its new service to meet the developing needs of young people in the city, providing a safe space for young people to talk about their mental challenges, as well as any other issues they may be facing.

Peer Coach Errin Mathieson said “We’re so excited to launch this new service, and ensuring we’re equipped to help any young person as best we can.

“We hope to promote the exploration and embracing of challenges, with our carefully tailored service assisting in successful recovery and positive destinations for all who come to our doorstep.”

Developed by young people, for young people, the service is for anyone aged 12 to 26 that lives, works, or studies in Dundee.

They are open Wednesdays from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

Anyone interested in speaking to a member of the charity’s peer coaching staff can click here for a referral form.