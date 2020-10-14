A popular Dundee youth film festival is set to be held online this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Discovery Film Festival, an international film festival for children, has been hosted every October for the past 16 years by Dundee Contemporary Arts.

However for its 17th year, the film festival is to be hosted online because of the current coronavirus restrictions, meaning some of the best movies from around the world can be watched at home.

Dundee film fans will still be able to enjoy the thrill of the cinema, however, as new short film collections will be premiering at socially-distanced screenings at Dundee Contemporary Arts.

© Courtesy Erika Stevenson

The film collections “Shorts for wee ones” and “Shorts for middle ones” will run at the popular independent cinema from this weekend until Saturday October 25.

The former is a selection of short films suitable for children over the age of three, starring a host of animated animal friends including an ice cream loving sloth, a lynx that sneaks out of the forest for a night on the town, and a cat that wants to play draughts.

Meanwhile ‘Shorts for middle ones’ is perfect for youngsters over the age of eight, with nine witty animated tales that include monsters, sailors and witches, amongst others.

Mike Tait, producer of Discovery Film Festival, said: “One definite advantage of this year’s very different looking festival is that watching our short films will be possible beyond those folk who can nip down and join us at Dundee Contemporary Arts.

© Courtesy Erika Stevenson

“Our socially-distanced screenings extend to households across the UK.

“Sloths, hummingbirds in trumpets and musical spiders’ webs – all in the comfort of your own home.”

Families living outside Dundee or those who don’t want to physically go into the cinema can rent the short film collections online and watch them at home for £4.99 and they are available from Saturday, October 17 until Sunday, November 1.

There are also downloadable activity packs specially designed by the learning team at Dundee Contemporary Arts to go alongside the short film collections.

© Courtesy Erika Stevenson

And in a bid to help support independent cinema during the coronavirus pandemic, Discovery Film Festival is also making the short film collections available for free to all UK schools that register with Dundee Contemporary Arts.

Tickets for Discovery Film Festival can be booked by calling the box office on 01382 432444.