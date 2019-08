A teenager has been kept in custody after he appeared in court charged with raping a teenage girl at a location in Dundee.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in private before Sheriff Alastair Brown accused of raping his victim – who was 14 at the time of the alleged attack – on July 14.

He made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination. Sheriff Brown remanded him in custody meantime.