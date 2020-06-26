‘You’re gonna need a bigger bin’ – resident hits out at mess left on green in Dundee’s West End

Angry West End residents claim one of Dundee’s most scenic spots has been left an eyesore by people using the park during the warmer weather.

Discarded beer cans, disposable BBQs and overflowing bins were all seen along Magdalen Yard Road after revellers basked in the sunshine on the green.

Locals who regularly use the park have called for people to take “greater responsibility” and demanded bigger bins and more-frequent uplifts of rubbish.

One local said the site at the green this week “wasn’t uncommon”, before adding: “Its abundantly clear we’re going to need a bigger bin recess down here to cope with the demand.

“It looks like those who had enjoyed the green have made a feeble attempt to at least put their rubbish by the bins but why wouldn’t you at least bag it up?

“Someone has even gone to the lengths of opening a dog waste bin to stuff their rubbish in.”

Nearby residents discovered the scene at around 11am on Wednesday, including barbecues which were still “partially lit” as they were dumped at the roadside.

One woman, who declined to be named, added: “I’m aware that in the past one of the residents on Magdalen Yard Road had to go out with a watering can to dampen the embers of someone’s discarded barbecue.

“Last night some of the barbecues were still partially lit when they were dumped. When I came out this morning I was disgusted by the mess.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson said there may be a need for temporary summer bins to return around the periphery of the green.

He added: “I’m fully aware the environmental team are playing catch-up given the current climate.

“In previous years there have been additional bins at the green given its popularity and that is perhaps something that should be revisited again to cope with the demand.

“If the bins are overflowing I would encourage people to take their waste home with them or use additional bin provisions nearby.”

Fellow ward councillor Richard McCready said the bins around the green maybe weren’t the “most practical” in the good weather.

He added: “I came past the green at around 8pm on Wednesday and it was certainly very busy.

“With lockdown easing and the good weather I think people are naturally wanting to go and enjoy these green spaces.

“I realise the bin are designed to look nice but I’m not sure if they are the most practical if the park is busy.

“Given the nice weather there is maybe a case to review how park bins are cleared away given the anticipated footfall.

“Aside from that I do think people using the green need to take a level of responsibility and they should really be leaving the place as they found it.”

It was revealed earlier this year that Dundee has one of the highest rates of fly-tipping in Scotland.

A spokesman for the council said: “Many members of the public will take the time to visit Dundee’s parks and greenspaces over the summer period.

“In order to make it an enjoyable experience for all, attendees are reminded to dispose of their litter appropriately and refrain from starting barbecues or bonfires.”