‘You’re dead wrong’ – Dundee businessman declared dead by bank while very much alive

A businessman feared a bank’s error could have been the death of him, literally, after they wrongly declared him deceased.

Abdul Rashid, a property manager from Broughty Ferry Road, said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he read of his own demise in letters sent by firms he had direct debits with.

Abdul said: “Several companies have written letters to me or my executors in the past two weeks saying they could no longer take direct debits from my account.

“They said this was because the Bank of Scotland had informed them that I had died so they could no longer accept the direct debits because I was deceased without the permission of the executor.

“Some of the companies who wrote even offered their sympathies for my passing.”

One of the letters read: “Dear Mr Rashid, I would like to express my sympathy for the recent passing of the plan holder” which is him in this instance.

Another letter said: “We’re sorry to hear that Mr Rashid has passed away.”

And a third item of correspondence told him that his account had been closed because the customer – Mr Rashid – was deceased.

He said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes. What I was reading was unbelievable, I have absolutely no idea how a bank can make mistake like this.

“It’s very distressing and disconcerting to read about your death when you are very much alive.

“I suppose there could be a funny side to this but right now I’m not feeling it.

“Fortunately none of my family or friends have received any correspondence to this effect yet but it could just be a matter of time.

“My daughters live in Newcastle and it would have been dreadfully upsetting for them if they had received a letter like this.”

And, while he acknowledges he might see the funny side in the future, Mr Rashid said he was concerned the cancellation of the direct debits could have potentially serious consequences for him from a business point of view.

He said: “Direct debits that I regularly pay have been stopped. I would hate to think this might have a knock-on effect for my credit scoring.

“I imagine something like this might take a while to resolve and sadly it would appear that the damage has already been done.”

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesman said: “We are extremely sorry to Mr Rashid for the distress and inconvenience this has caused.

“Due to human error his account was incorrectly marked restricting its use. Once informed, we worked quickly to fix this by reinstating all of his direct debits.

“We have also offered a payment to Mr Rashid in recognition of the problems he has experienced.”