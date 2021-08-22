Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Your school lunch menu this week

By Cheryl Peebles
August 22, 2021, 4:30 pm
school lunch menu
What's on offer from the school canteen this week?

The school lunch menu changes on a weekly basis across Tayside and Fife.

Menus are issued to families but we know how difficult it is to find them when you’re busy preparing uniforms, PE kits and so on for the next day.

So each Sunday evening we will give parents and carers a reminder of what dishes primary school canteens will be serving up for their children in the coming week.

Meals are provided by Tayside Contracts, for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross schools, and by Fife Council.

Four different menus for Tayside children and two for Fife children are offered on rotation throughout the year.

Don’t forget, all P4 pupils are also now entitled to the free school lunches already offered to all P1 to P3 children.

Here are the menus for each area for the week beginning August 23:

Angus and Dundee school lunch menu

Perth and Kinross

Fife

Free school meals: When will your primary school child get them?

