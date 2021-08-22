Your school lunch menu this week

The school lunch menu changes on a weekly basis across Tayside and Fife.

Menus are issued to families but we know how difficult it is to find them when you’re busy preparing uniforms, PE kits and so on for the next day.

So each Sunday evening we will give parents and carers a reminder of what dishes primary school canteens will be serving up for their children in the coming week.

Meals are provided by Tayside Contracts, for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross schools, and by Fife Council.

Four different menus for Tayside children and two for Fife children are offered on rotation throughout the year.

Don’t forget, all P4 pupils are also now entitled to the free school lunches already offered to all P1 to P3 children.

Here are the menus for each area for the week beginning August 23:

Angus and Dundee school lunch menu

Perth and Kinross

Fife