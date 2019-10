Bonfire night is fast approaching so, with that in mind, we’ve put together a searchable table of what’s going on in your area.

In Dundee, Baxter Park and Lochee Park will play host to fireworks displays organised by the city council.

Beginning at 6pm, the free event will include a bonfire and fireworks display.

Elsewhere, there’ll be a number of events across Fife and Angus, which can all be found in the table below.