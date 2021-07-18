Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Youngsters rescued as they drift out to sea during weekend heatwave

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 18, 2021, 12:13 pm
The Arbroath crew during Saturday's rescue
A group of young people had to be rescued off the Angus Coast after their inflatables were carried out to sea.

Arbroath RNLI launched both lifeboats after reports that the youngsters were in difficulty off the coast at East Haven, near to Carnoustie.

Busy day for lifeboat crews

The incident happened just before 6pm on Saturday as the heatwave made it a very busy day for lifeboat crews throughout Angus.

The call out was one of many during the day as temperatures soared into the 80s.

A warning has now gone out to ask people to take care with inflatables when at the seaside.

Young people floating out to sea

A spokesman for Arbroath lifeboat crew said: “Both of the towns lifeboats were launched at 5.45pm on Saturday  to reports of young people floating out to sea on inflatables at East Haven beach.

The crew of Arbroath RNLI during the rescue

The Inshore Lifeboat was first to arrive on scene and got the casualties onboard and ensured everyone was well and accounted for.”

He said the youngsters were taken back to be beach which, by the time they were rescued was around half a mile away.

Danger

ILB helmsman Ali Keeble said: “This was a callout with the potential to have a bad outcome, but thanks to the member of the public, who noticed the danger the casualties were in, everyone is safe back on dry land.”

He said: “Inflatables can be great fun when they’re used safely. But every summer, they’re one of the most common reasons our lifeboat crews and lifeguards are called to action.
“They’re not designed for the beach so it’s easy to get swept out to sea.”

Safety tips

The RNLI have issued the following safety tips for anyone taking an inflatable to the beach:
Choose a lifeguarded beach
Use your inflatable close to shore and between the red and yellow flags
Make sure children are supervised
Never use inflatables in big waves or if there is an offshore wind.
And  if you see someone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

There were several incidents around the Angus coastline on Saturday that saw local lifeboat crews called out on numerous occasions.

Heatwave makes it a busy day for local volunteer RNLI crews