More than 1,000 pupils are set to take part in an event designed to inspire young people to make healthy and positive lifestyle choices.

The Be Your Best Rock Challenge and J Rock event will see students from 13 secondaries across Dundee and Angus dance at the Caird Hall on Thursday and Friday March 30 and 31.

Teams will have up to eight minutes to perform their chosen theme to a live audience and a panel of industry professionals.

Event coordinator Charlotte Payne said: “It’s inspiring to see the amount of work and time each school puts in to creating their performance and the end results are testament to the determination and enthusiasm of the youngsters.”

Dundee’s St John’s RC High will perform on the Thursday while Morgan Academy’s performance is on the Friday.

Warddykes Primary and Inverbrothock Primary, both in Arbroath, will also be performing during the event’s Friday session.

Picture shows pupils from St John’s RC High at last year’s event.