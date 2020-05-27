Youngsters in Wormit start their own ‘lockdown caterpillar’ to brighten up local community

Fife youngsters have been getting creative during lockdown and have brightened up their local community by creating a “lockdown caterpillar”.

Jodie Hogg and her two children, from Wormit, decided to create one in their own neighbourhood after spotting the 100ft caterpillar, comprised of painted stones, currently making its way round Monifieth.

Jodie said: “It’s a really good community round here. We had seen the Monifieth one that has been done. I mentioned it to my kids and they were really keen to start one up round here.

“The community has been getting involved, it’s great. It has been really good for the kids.”

Jack and Katie, aged 11 and eight, put out the first stones on Thursday and it has already grown to over 70 stones as members of the local community add their own creations.

The caterpillar can be found on Riverside Road, opposite The View Restaurant.

Jodie, who said that the caterpillar is a good way to provide positive memories, said: “It’s a really good way to give the kids something to talk about with their friends.

“They are keen to go and see how it’s getting on every day.

“Some of our older residents have said that they are going to do one or have done one. It’s been really nice.

“It’s just positive and gives them something to focus on.”

She added that it even provides a learning experience for the children and allows them to brush up on their maths skills as they count the rocks each day and work out how many have been added since the day before.

Jodie said they plan to have the stones set in concrete in the community as a reminder of lockdown and will have it set in a butterfly shape to show it evolving into something beautiful.

Why not check out DC Thomson’s Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day