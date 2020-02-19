Youngsters get stuck in to Broughty Ferry beach clean to raise funds for Australian bushfire relief effort

Children and adults alike took part in a sponsored beach clean at Broughty Ferry beach on Tuesday, in a bid to raise money for the ongoing bushfire relief effort in Australia.

A group of childminders from Dundee were joined by 25 of their own and minded children as they hit the beach, spending time collecting rubbish before finishing up with a barbecue.

Organiser Emma Smith said the youngsters, aged between one and 12, enjoyed the event despite the “pretty cold” weather.

She said: “They were all pretty cold, but they loved it. We were trying to get that little bit of awareness into them.

“We wanted to educate the children.; we’ve been talking a lot recently about the Australian bushfires and we wanted to do something to raise some money to help support their efforts.

“We decided that although the time of year isn’t really the most appropriate for something like this, it felt like a beach clean was what we should be doing, because of where the fires happened.

“I think we’ve raised about £400.

“After we finished up, we hid in the sheltered bit whilst enjoying some sausages and juice on our barbecue. It was great fun though.”

All of the money raised will be donated to WWF Australia.