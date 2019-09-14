Youngsters get a taste of life on stage at Dundee festival

The children at Glebelands Primary School got a taste of life on stage at this year’s Dundee Flower and Food Festival.

The P4/5 class wowed the crowds with their impressive voices at the weekend as locals flocked to Camperdown Park for the annual event.

The pupils were natural performers as they opened the music stage for a day full of school performances.

The Glebelands students were the youngest performers and following them on the music stage later on in the day were other city schools including the Morgan Academy choir and rock band, Baldragon Academy’s soul and wind band and Braeview’s rock band and signing group.

St Paul’s RC Academy also provided some rock ‘n’ roll at the event and Harris Academy’s mixed ensembles and St John’s RC High School also put on stellar performances.

Webster’s High School, Kirriemuir, was also in attendance at the festival but pupils decided to show off a different skill set as they staged a cookery demonstration for the crowds in attendance.