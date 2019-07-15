Youngsters bid farewell to nursery with fun party in Dundee

It’s to primary school and beyond for these youngsters as they said goodbye to nursery with some exciting guests.

Preschoolers at Aberfoyle Too Nursery on Strathmartine Road celebrated the end of their time at the nursery before they start at primary school.

To help them celebrate at a special party full of food, games and bubbly, the nursery also welcomed two very special guests in the shape of Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story who took time out of their busy schedule to meet the kids.

Nursery managers Nicki Mill-Hurrell and Ellis Brown organised the party but said they are sad to see the children move on.

They said: “Buzz and Woody were here to celebrate with the children and we also had lots of fun games and refreshments on offer too.

“All of us at the nursery are going to miss all the boys and girls as most of them have been with us since they were babies.”