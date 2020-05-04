Youngster on a mission to keep Dundee clean with lockdown litter-picking efforts

A three-year-old from Douglas has been doing her bit to help out the environment during lockdown.

Heidi Anderson has been picking up litter on her daily walks around the Douglas area, in an effort to keep the area looking tidy.

Mum Wallis Bain said that Heidi took it upon herself one day to pick up the rubbish – and she now even has her own little uniform from Amazon to help her do the job.

She said: “She decided by herself one day. She said she didn’t like the rubbish so she picked it up and we found a bin.

“Now she does it every time we are out, whether it’s just a quick trip to the shops or on our walks. She always cleans up everyone else’s mess so we got her what she needed and off she went.

“She loves it, I think it makes her feel like she’s doing something good. After we collect a bag full she normally gets a little treat, a lolly or sweetie for doing a good job plus it’s good for when she’s older.

“Hopefully she’ll pass this on to her kids and so on and there’ll be no more litter on the streets.”