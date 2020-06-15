Youngster ‘deliberately’ jumps out on two cyclists, leaving one with broken arm and cracked ribs

Police have issued an appeal for information after a male youngster deliberately jumped out in front of two cyclists along Liff Road in Dundee.

The incident took place at around 9.15pm on June 8, along the south side of Camperdown Park.

One of the cyclists had to slam on his brakes to take evasive action and went over the handlebars landing head-first on the road.

He was wearing a helmet so did not sustain any head injuries but suffered a broken arm and cracked ribs as a result of the crash.

Police have said that the youth responsible had been in a group of about 20 youngsters, some of whom had also been on bikes, and all of them made off immediately after the incident.

The one who caused the crash is described as white, about 15 years old, skinny build and wearing a black gilet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.