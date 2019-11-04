Woman ‘shocked and upset’ after being sexually assaulted outside Perth Road takeaway by man who then ran away

Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman outside a takeaway in Dundee before running away.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on November 1 outside Canton House Chinese takeaway on the Perth Road.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s, around 6ft tall, of stocky build and with a large nose.

He was clean shaven with short black hair and a longer fringe.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit zipper top, grey tracksuit bottoms, dark trainers and a black backpack over both shoulders.

Detective Constable Paul Hardie, of Dundee CID, said: “The victim is shocked and upset and we are appealing for the public’s help to trace the person responsible.

“The suspect was on the number 73 Stagecoach bus and got off at the same stop as the victim just before the incident took place.

“I’m appealing to anyone who recognises the description of this man and saw him shortly before or after the incident to contact us. I’m also appealing to people who witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2198..