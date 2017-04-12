Police in Fife are investigating following an incident of vandalism involving a Stagecoach bus.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Tuesday April 11, at the Promenade, Leven, near to Levenmouth Swimming Pool.

While the No 49 Stagecoach bus was moving, stones were thrown at the vehicle, which caused one window to shatter over passengers.

A group of aged around 13-15 were seen to run off afterwards. One was described as wearing a red hooded top and another was believed to be wearing a green hooded top.

Police were contacted and officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Police Sergeant Craig Fyall of Levenmouth Police Station said: “Fortunately this incident never resulted in serious injury.

“However, those responsible have shown blatant disregard for the safety of a number of people and children, including a young child who was within a pram.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around 6pm on Tuesday, April 11, and may have seen the incident or the group described, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.