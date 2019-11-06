Young Tayside opera singer to make international debut in Rotterdam in 2020

A young Tayside opera singer is looking forward to making his international debut at a new year concert in Rotterdam on January 4.

And, just a month later, Liam Bonthrone, 24, of Perth, is set to perform in St Petersburg.

These are the latest steps on the singing ladder for the former Kinnoull Primary and Perth High pupil who is in the second year of his Masters at the Guildhall in London.

Ewan McGregor, Daniel Craig, Damian Lewis and Orlando Bloom are previous alumni of this school.

It has also helped produce some of the UK’s finest classical musicians.

Having made his mark locally since joining Perth’s Jambouree Singers at the age of 10, tenor Liam progressed to doing four years at Glasgow’s Royal Conservatoire and now he is continuing his studies in London.

In his time at the Royal Conservatoire, Liam won three of the vocal department competitions through demonstrating a sensitive grasp of music and languages and presenting as a natural, communicative performer.

Liam also engaged in outreach work in both Perth and Glasgow, leading fundraising concerts for the Perth and Kinross Music Foundation, and conducting the Glasgow-based choir Sounds International.

Just a few months ago, he performed in Rossini’s Cinderella at the Peacock Theatre in London along with other members of British Youth Opera. The performance won two awards.

Liam has also sung at other prestigious venues such as the Wigmore Hall and the Barbican Theatre, both in London.

It was the head teacher at Kinnoull, Karen Beveridge, who played a big part in putting Liam on the road to a singing career.

He explained: “She encouraged me to join the Jambouree choir and I have been helped enormously by Edna Auld who runs the choir.

“Thanks to Edna I have taken further steps in my career.

“She has been a major inspiration to me, as has Perth musician John Scrimger.”

Liam, who is also proficient on the piano, was a boy soprano.

Aged 13, he released a CD entitled “Liam Sings For You” with John Scrimger at the piano.