Young Tayside Covid-19 volunteers thanked for nearly 200 hours of service

Four young NHS Tayside coronavirus volunteers have been thanked for their efforts with a national award.

The volunteers have been given Saltire Awards in recognition of their commitment and contribution to volunteering.

Kerin Waterston was recognised for more than 100 hours of volunteering during the coronavirus pandemic, whilst Catherine Baxter was thanked for 50 hours.

Rumaan Yusaf contributed 25 hours to the coronavirus response effort, whilst Charlotte Fletcher volunteered for 10 hours.

NHS Tayside volunteers aged between 16 and 25 can sign up to the Saltire Award to record their hours and learning gained through volunteering placements and claim certificates for key milestones.

Kerin, Catherine, and Rumman are coronavirus response volunteers at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where they help to deliver newspapers to wards and refill the Essentials Boxes which contain toiletries and snacks for patients.

‘I look forward to getting back on to the wards’

They also help in the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Ninewells, along with Charlotte.

On receiving her certificate, Catherine said: “This award makes me proud and happy. I find volunteering very fulfilling and I get back more than I give.”

Speaking about her volunteering experience, Kerin added: “I’m delighted to have reached 100 hours of volunteering and look forward to getting back on to the wards soon.”

Voluntary Services Manager Val Ewan said: “I am very grateful to all of our volunteers and the Saltire Awards are a fantastic way for us to say thank you to them for their commitment and contributions to volunteering.”