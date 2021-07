The Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on young people – but their financial health has never been better.

More than half of young people in Scotland are upbeat about their money prospects after the Covid-19 pandemic.

That is the findings of of new research from the Bank of Scotland.

A survey of more than 2,100 people aged between 18 and 34 has shown 52% of people are optimistic about what the future holds for them financially.