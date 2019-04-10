Young person’s befriending charity in Dundee seeks volunteers

BeFriends Dundee are looking for volunteers. The charity supports young people through a one-to-one befriending service.

They are looking for volunteers to work with five to 18-year-olds as well as 18 to 25-year-olds.

The volunteers would enable the young people to develop a relationship of trust with their befriender.

The befriender would support the young person and allow them to feel safe and comfortable while discussing any difficulties they may have.

For more information on becoming a befriending volunteer you can email admin@befriends.ac.uk, call 01382 657465 or visit www.befriends,org.uk.

The charity was established in 1981 and is based at 12-14 Mains Loan, Dundee.