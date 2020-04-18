Young people urged to help their elderly or vulnerable neighbours in Dundee

An elderly Dundee man is calling on the city’s “army of young people” to help their vulnerable neighbours amid the coronavirus pandemic.

John Bisset, 70, made the plea after he had to break his own isolation to collect groceries for his disabled friend in Ardler.

John, of Harrison Avenue, said he felt compelled to help as his friend has no family who are healthy enough to help and Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership were unable to assist.

He said: “There was no one else who could get her messages so I did it – but I’m 70, I should be isolating too.

“I don’t mind doing it but there’s only so much I can do. We have an army of young people in this city who are sitting in their houses.

“Any of these young people could be out helping our vulnerable people or their elderly neighbours.”

John urged young people to do what they can to help those who need it but to remember their own personal safety, keep their distance, wear gloves and carry sanitiser.

And he wants to remind elderly or vulnerable people that not everyone is of “good character”.

He said: “Not everyone is trustworthy so don’t give money to people you don’t know or if they don’t have an ID badge.”

Police have also issued advice urging people to take care who they interact with on their doorstep as reports of bogus callers are on the rise, and reminded residents never to hand over cards and PIN numbers.

A spokesman for the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “These are unprecedented times globally and we are working hard to ensure services are delivered, but disruption is inevitably being caused.

“Staff are working hard to deliver services to the people of Dundee in the face of major challenges and we would ask people for their patience and understanding at what is obviously a difficult time for everyone.”

Advice on helping friends and neighbours who are shielding, or who may be vulnerable and alone, can be found at www.dundeecity.gov.uk/community-support.