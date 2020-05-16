Young people most affected by lack of garden space, Dundee charity warns

A mental health charity has warned young people in Dundee are disproportionately affected by a lack of access to private gardens.

The message, issued by Feeling Strong, came after it was revealed Dundee is the worst area in Scotland for resident access to a private outdoor space.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), 21% of Dundee properties have no garden whatsoever.

Of 75,324 properties in the city, only 59,518 have a private outdoor space.

This number is lower for flats – the city has 39,516 flats in total, but 37% have no garden.

Feeling Strong said access to an outdoor space during lockdown was “vital” to people’s wellbeing, especially young people.

Brook Marshall, CEO, said: “We think it is absolutely vital people have access to outdoor spaces and outdoor activities, especially now.

“People who do have access to private gardens have an advantage in maintaining their mental health during the lockdown.

“A lot of young people in Dundee will be living out with the family home and are much less likely to have access to a private garden as a lot will be living in flats or are students living in halls.

“It disproportionately affects young people.”

ONS statistics reveal Dundee flat-dwellers who do have access to a garden tend to share outdoor space with four other households.

There are 24,711 flats sharing 5,092 gardens.

Mr Marshall says Feeling Strong often recommends outdoor activities to help support people struggling with their mental health, but because of lockdown this is not happening.

He continued: “We are very big on green health prescriptions.

“To make sure people are accessing outdoor spaces and activities, we refer people on to walking groups and running groups, but all of that is limited at the moment.

“That is what we would normally recommend to people to manage their mental health.

“With people having no access to a private garden it is only getting worse.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Our area, at 24 square miles, is the smallest of any local authority in Scotland, but with more than 145,000 people we are home to the fourth largest urban population in the country.

“We have many excellent and award-winning parks, beaches and open spaces within the city’s boundaries, but clearly during the current period of lockdown these can only be used in line with the Scottish Government’s guidance on daily exercise and social distancing to protect our NHS and ultimately save lives.

“Most people in Dundee are following the guidelines but we need to keep that going and not become complacent.”