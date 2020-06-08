Reader’s Letter: ‘Anti-social behaviour in Dundee is because young people are just bored’

A reader has been in touch with the Tele to voice his opinion on the council leader’s comments on anti-social behaviour in the Ferry.

John Alexander slammed those who had broken a defibrillator box, left rubbish lying and gathered in groups – against social distancing rules – branding them “idiots”.

The letter below asks what can be done to keep young people in the city entertained, to avoid this type of behaviour.

John Alexander condemned the idiots who were involved in antisocial behaviour in the Ferry.

I never thought I would agree with him but on this occasion it’s a no-brainer.

Give him his due, when I wrote about the fountains being littered and out of action in the City Square, he got that sorted within a fortnight. Fair play.

The thing on my mind is the fact that there is nothing for young people to do at the best of times, never mind the times we are in.

Can we maybe think of things young people can do safely during this time to continue to educate them as these youths need to be active? Any suggestions?

Yours,

Dave.

