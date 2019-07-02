Young mum left bleeding and bruised after attack by four people in popular Dundee bar

A young mum has been left battered and bruised following an unprovoked attack in a pub.

Amanda Winter, 32, from Ardler, had gone for a night out with a friend in Broughty Ferry on Saturday.

The pair went to the Fort Bar and were enjoying live music as well as a few drinks when she was attacked by two men and two women.

Amanda said she is traumatised and terrified to go for another night out in case something similar happens again.

“This was a terrifying and sustained attack which seemed to go on and on forever, although I suppose it was probably for only around 10 minutes,” she said.

“They had me on the floor and were kicking, hitting me and pulling my hair out. Big clumps of it have been pulled out.

“I have cuts and bruises all over my body and ended up having to go to hospital the following day where wounds to my feet and ankles were glued and I was given paper stitches.

“The physical wounds will heal but this has left me seriously scared and traumatised.

“I don’t think I will feel safe going out to a pub like that ever again.

“It has also upset my two young children who are really scared these people will come looking for me and do this again. I would hate what happened to me to happen to anyone else.”

The packed pub didn’t have many seats left on Saturday, with Amanda and her pal struggling to find somewhere to sit.

She added: “There were four people spread over two tables and we asked if they minded if we joined them at one of the tables.They were a bit aggressive but said it was OK and we sat down.

“Later my friend was passing between the tables to go to the bar and accidentally knocked over one of their drinks.

“We offered to buy another one and initially everything seemed OK but the next thing I knew I had been pushed to the ground and was being attacked.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are investigating an alleged assault which happened about 10.30pm on Saturday June 29 in the Fort Bar in Broughty Ferry.

“A 32-year-old woman was assaulted by two women and a man and sustained minor injuries. Anyone with information to assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”

A spokesman for the Fort said: “We were aware of the incident and our staff intervened and helped the woman.”