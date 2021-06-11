Young mother raped daily in Perth flat after being trafficked across Europe

In late 2019 a man arrived in a rural Romanian village offering the locals well-paid jobs at a meat processing factory in Scotland.
Cristina*, a single mother of two young boys, heard about the work and thought it would be a good opportunity to make some much-needed money for her children.
With the promise she would return to Romania in a few months, Cristina left her sons in the care of a family member and was brought to Perth by road.
