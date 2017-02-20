A young man has died and two people have been injured following a three-vehicle road crash.

The collision happened on the A91 between St Andrews and Guardbridge in Fife at around 3.05pm on Sunday and involved a silver Mini One, a black Honda Civic and a silver Ford Mondeo.

The driver of the Mini, who was in his 20s, died at the scene while the male passenger was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment for serious injuries.

The female driver of the Honda Civic has also been taken to hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The occupants of the Mondeo were not injured.

The road remained closed until around 10pm while police carried out investigations at the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the collision which happened about quarter of a mile east of the C4 Strathkinness junction

Sergeant Nicola Young of Fife road policing unit said: “This collision has tragically resulted in the death of a young man.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision is urged to contact the police by calling 101.”

