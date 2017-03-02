A mum says her son is “lucky to be alive” after being knocked down on a Dundee street.

Jack Johnstone, 5, from Mill o’ Mains, was crossing Arklay Street to go to a shop on his way to Dundee United’s match on Saturday when he collided with a car — sending him flying across the road.

Members of the public rushed to Jack’s help and administered first aid before the emergency services arrived.

The St Luke’s and St Matthew’s Primary School pupil was rushed to Ninewells Hospital but miraculously had suffered only cuts and bruising.

Mum Katie Akram, 35, said that Jack was doing well and had been able to return home after the incident — but said the outcome could have been much worse.

Katie, a bar worker, said: “He crossed the road thinking that it was safe — it was a complete accident.

“He was thrown right across to the other side of the road and is lucky to be alive.

“The police said that they couldn’t believe that he hadn’t broken any bones.

“He is bashed up but it is just cuts and bruises. It was horrific when I ran up to him — I was screaming, ‘Jack, Jack’.

“The next thing I remember is the ambulance arriving and going to Ninewells.

“The police officers said it was one of the most horrific things they have ever seen when they played it back on CCTV.”

Katie said she wanted to thank bystanders who helped Jack.

She said: “I want to thank the person who phoned the ambulance, and there was also a guy called James Russell who carried out first aid on Jack right after it happened.

“There was also a woman from the shop who came out with a towel and water — they were all brilliant.”

Jack is now set to meet his United idols after the club stepped in to “help cheer him up” after his accident.

A club spokesman said: “Once we heard what had happened it was arranged for him to visit the players at the training centre and we have booked him in to be mascot at a forthcoming game.

“It must have been a traumatic experience for him and hopefully meeting his heroes will produce happier memories and bring a big tangerine smile to his face.”