‘Young girl who was brought up properly’ viciously assaulted girlfriend in Dundee

A woman who viciously assaulted her girlfriend in a row over money has been fined £900.

Emma Naismith, 28, admitted repeatedly punching Gemma Gordon at South Victoria Dock Road on April 2.

The accused, of Inverness, also admitted a second charge of wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging a TV belonging to Ms Gordon.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard there had been tension between the women because their relationship was in the process of ending and Ms Gordon allegedly owed money to the accused.

The court heard Naismith was a “young girl who was brought up properly” and that she was “ashamed” of her behaviour.

Fining Naismith, Sheriff George Way said: “An assault of this nature which took place after damaging the TV and was continuous would warrant a jail sentence. However, you have admitted your guilt and you have no previous convictions.”