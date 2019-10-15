Young Dundee woman says living with incontinence has ‘taken over her whole life’

A young woman has described her “embarrassment” over living with incontinence.

The Hilltown resident, who did not wish to be named, has described how the condition has taken over every aspect of her life – even making it difficult to hold down a job.

Speaking to the Tele, the 28-year-old said: “It started back in 2013 when I was on my way back from college and felt a real urgency to get to the toilet but was unable to make it.

“Before that, from about 2009 to 2012, I had experienced a lot of kidney and urine infections, so I am not sure if that is what triggered this.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The condition has meant that at times the woman has had to urinate in public, often drawing remarks from bewildered members of the public.

She said: “There was one time I was on the bus home after being at a job interview and I could feel myself needing to go to the toilet.

“I had to get off the bus and run into a side street to go and people could see me.

“If I was an elderly woman then maybe people would understand but because I am young, it seems strange. It’s embarrassing when I have to do something like that.”

The condition has had a huge impact on the woman’s life and it has meant she has had to give up her social life and, at times, her employment as she grapples with the effects of being incontinent.

She said: “I work in health and social care, so I can’t be expected to leave those I am caring for because I need to go to the toilet.

“There have also been times when I have come into work and had to change out of my uniform because it was all wet.

“I love my job and I am someone who wants to work. Employers are understanding about the condition but it’s embarrassing to have to deal with it at work.”

She added: “I have also stopped going out with friends because I try not to drink.

“I’m only 28 years old but this has now taken over my life.

“I’m a young woman and all I want is to be able to enjoy life without being incontinent on a daily basis.”

If you need help or advice about incontinence, see your GP, or visit the NHS Tayside website’s Continence Advisory and Treatment Service (CATS).