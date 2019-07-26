Young Dundee United talent may get chance to shine in Shrewsbury friendly

Promising kids Scott Banks, Logan Chalmers and Louis Appere could all be handing starting places when Dundee United complete their build-up to their Championship campaign by heading for England and a friendly against Shrewsbury Town.

The trio have featured during the Betfred Cup group games over the past fortnight and although boss Robbie Neilson will ease them into the team gradually once the league business is under way, they are set to be involved tomorrow.

Some of the players who played in all the Betfred Cup group games will not be used, while others who have had limited game time are set to get a full 90 minutes.

They include goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet, who was between the sticks for last Friday’s win over Cowdenbeath

Meanwhile, departed defender Callum Booth’s hopes of moving south on a permanent basis with Bury have been put in doubt by a financial crisis at the League One club.

Booth turned out for them as a trialist in a friendly against Blackburn on Wednesday night, just hours after it was confirmed he’d left Tannadice.

Wthin 24 hours , though, Bury were told by English Football League bosses they could be thrown out in two weeks.

Despite winning promotion last term, they have been threatened by several winding-up orders in recent months because of unpaid debts.

That’s already led to a 12-point deduction for the coming season and ongoing problems have now led to the threat of expulsion if the matter is not resolved.

That would end any chance of Booth being handed a permanent deal.

United have sold the allocation of tickets sent north by Shrewsbury but more will be on sale at the ground.