Young Dundee pharmacist’s fingers slashed in park blade horror

A young Dundee pharmacist has blasted a “twisted and evil” act which left her with serious hand injuries – and out of work.

Gemma Callander needed three fingers stitched at Ninewells after cutting them on a blade deliberately hammered into a park bench at Happyhillock.

The 20 year-old, who volunteers to work at chemists across Dundee, had been enjoying a lunch break when the incident happened last Friday.

Her injuries have left her unable to work due to health and safety reasons, despite her carrying out key work as a pharmacist.

Gemma, who usually works in Boots in Reform Street, said she was sickened and disgusted by the act.

She said: “Whoever did this is twisted and evil. How it could go through anyone’s mind to do something like this is beyond me. My injuries are bad but they could have been a lot worse.

“It also terrifies me to think that a young child could have been injured by the blade that was left sticking out of the bench where it obviously had been deliberately fixed into place.”

Gemma explained that, as part of her work helping city chemists, she had been at the Boots shop in Happyhillock.

She said: “While working on the front lines we had stopped for lunch. Since it was a nice day I went to find a nice bit to chill after a hectic morning.

“After finishing lunch I went to clear the bench, I swiped my hand across what I know now is a blade some twisted person had hammered into the bench. ”

Gemma went straight back to the chemists shop where she received assistance before having to go to Ninewells for stitches.

She said that later that day she and her dad went back to the bench where he hammered it back out before it caused anyone else any further injuries.

She said: “Whoever did this could just as easily have done the same to other park benches in the area or elsewhere in the city.

“I would just warn people to be very, very careful if they are using any benches in this nice weather.”