Young Dundee mum Demi left in constant pain after C-section with daughter Daisy

A young mum is hoping to raise awareness of the potential after-effects of having a C-section after suffering from chronic pain due to the procedure.

Demi Brown, 25, had an emergency C-section when giving birth to her daughter Daisy in May 2017.

Since then, she has suffered from debilitating pain that has left her unable to go about her day to day life. At times she has even felt suicidal.

© DC Thomson

Speaking to the Tele, Demi said: “It was an emergency C-section so it was quite rushed, they basically went in and pulled her out.

“It was about three months later I started to feel excruciating pain in my back and under my scar.”

The after-effects of the C-section have turned Demi’s life completely upside down and she has had to grapple with the new challenges posed by the pain.

She said: “Before I had the op, I used to train six times a week for kick boxing.

“But the pain was starting to get me really depressed and there were times where I could not get out of bed.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Despite seeing several doctors in search of a solution, Demi struggled to find anything that worked for her.

“I was put on very strong painkillers and I was left feeling like a zombie. These painkillers made me feel like I was off my face and it was awful.”

The young mum admits the chronic pain has made life caring for her young daughter all the more difficult.

“My partner works full time so I am the one looking after Daisy,” Demi said.

“Looking after a young child is difficult enough without having to be on these pills.”

She added: “My social life has been impacted as well because obviously you can’t go out and have a drink when you are on these strong painkillers.

“And there would be times where I would feel like a I was boring people by speaking about the pain I was in.”

© DC Thomson

The Whitfield resident now wants people to be aware of the lasting effects for some mums after a C-Section.

Demi said: “I want to get the message out about this because a lot of girls go through this pain and sometimes are not truly believed.

“I feel there is a lack of understanding, not just from the general public but the medical profession as well.”

She added: “There has to be a better way of dealing with the pain and the complications that come with having a C-section. Putting people on these strong painkillers is not the best option.”

Demi is now encouraging other mums to keep the faith that things will get better.

She said: “I want to get the message out that this is a chronic illness. What I’ve been through has made me the strongest I’ve been – and other woman will get there too.”

© DC Thomson

In the future, Demi would like to work with other women who have experienced similar problems.

She said: “I was in hospital recently and I met with other girls who were explaining that they were suffering the same kind of problems after having the surgery.

“It was good talk to them and confirm that it was not just me going through this and I wasn’t making this up.”

Demi added: “I have been looking into things like support groups but I haven’t been to any so far.

“I would like to get involved with some support groups though and speak to other people who are going through this because it helps to know there are other women the same out there.”

All surgeries carry a factor of risk

C-sections are generally considered to be a very safe procedure but, as with any kind of surgery, they do carry an element of risk.

NHS Scotland has a dedicated website for information relating to having a C-section. The site provides information on what the procedure involves, what to expect when recovering from it, and the risks attached to having one.

It outlines why a caesarean may be recommended as a planned procedure or done in an emergency if a vaginal birth is deemed too risky.

Those who have the procedure can expect to be in hospital for about three or four days after giving birth – usually slightly longer than those who have a vaginal birth.

It is also highlighted that most women who have had a caesarean section can safely have a vaginal delivery for their next baby.

For more information, visit nhs.uk/conditions/caesarean-section