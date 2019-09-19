Young Dundee family left with whiplash after crash caused by ‘dangerous driving’

Members of a young family have been left with whiplash after being involved in an accident they say was caused by “dangerous driving”.

The crash happened on the Forgan Roundabout in Fife at around 8.45am yesterday.

Hayley Hogan, 24, from St Mary’s, was driving fiance Connor Kane, 23, to work in Glenrothes when she noticed a white van was being driven erratically in the left-hand lane of the A92 dual carriageway.

Hayley said: “There was a man driving the van who was not only speeding, but also attempting to undertake several motorists on the stretch of road towards the roundabout.

“As we got closer he moved into the far left lane that was exclusively for vehicles heading to St Andrews.”

It was then that the man apparently attempted to move back into the lane in front of the car before Hayley’s, an action she says caused an accident.

She said: “He suddenly pulled out in front of the Audi in front of me. The driver of the car in front had to swerve right off the road to avoid crashing into him.

“I had to emergency brake causing the BMW behind me to smash into the back of my car.”

Hayley’s first instinct was to make sure that nine-month-old daughter Rosie, who was in the back of the car, was safe.

She said: “When you have a baby you don’t think about yourself. Both me and Connor ran to the back of our car to check she was OK.

“Thankfully she was perfectly fine due to her car seat.

“Although my daughter is fine myself and Connor have both been left with severe whiplash. My back is in agony.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Hayley says the van driver stopped when he saw the accident – but drove off when her fiance approached the vehicle.

Hayley says the white van had a business logo and is hoping this article will jog the memory of other motorists either on the Tay Road Bridge or on the dual carriageway.

She said: “I would want to know if my employees were driving recklessly and causing accidents.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said that officers have an appointment booked to speak to Hayley in regards to the incident.