Young dog owners are invited to boost their canine training skills and try out different activities by attending a fun training weekend organised by the Young Kennel Club (YKC) and the Scottish Kennel Club (SKC).

The training weekend will take place at Errol Airfield, Perth, from Friday July 28 until Sunday July 30.

The event is open to all YKC members and SKC junior members aged 6-24, who will be able to experience a range of activities such as agility, heelwork to music, obedience and handling.

Saturday and Sunday will include training sessions in the daytime with social activities in the evenings.