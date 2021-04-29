Thursday, April 29th 2021 Show Links
Young deer put down following collision with car on A926

By Matteo Bell
April 29, 2021, 2:44 pm Updated: April 29, 2021, 2:46 pm
The deer.
The deer.

A deer has been put down after it was hit by a car on the A926, police have confirmed.

The deer, which was first spotted by a motorist near Kirriemuir on Tuesday, was left badly injured after it was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

Police were called to the scene at 10:30pm.

The eyewitness described the deer as “still very young” and claimed that it appeared to have broken both of its back legs.

Police were called to the road at 10.30pm, and the decision was made to kill the deer and remove its carcass.

The deer was put down due to its injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a deer injured on the A926 near Kirriemuir around 10.30pm on Tuesday, 27 April.

“The animal was put down due to its injuries and the local authority was contacted to remove the carcass.”